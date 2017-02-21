Art+Feminism invites you to participate in one of its hundreds Edit-a-thons taking place around the world during March, 2017. The New York City edit-a-thon will take place at the Dorothy and Lewis B. Cullman Education and Research Building at The Museum of Modern Art, 4 West 54 Street, on March 11 from 10am to 5pm, with hundreds of events around the world. Like most events, MoMA will feature tutorials for the beginner Wikipedian, ongoing editing support, reference materials, childcare, and refreshments.

The event at MoMA will launch at 10am with a conversation on information activism between writer Joanne McNeil and Data and Society Research Institute Fellow Zara Rahman, moderated by Kimberly Drew (aka @museummammy), social media manager for the Metropolitan Museum of Art and creator of the Tumblr “Black Contemporary Art“. Afternoon breakout groups will engage in focused discussions about related issues, including intersectionality and librarianship, power structures in notability guidelines on Wikipedia, and radical archives.

Supported by a 100,000 USD Wikimedia Foundation grant, Art+Feminism has made its leadership collective more international and inclusive. McKensie Mack joins Art+Feminism as its inaugural Program Coordinator. A dynamic group of curators, art historians and experienced Wikipedians act as project Ambassadors nationally and internationally, including Mohammed Sadat Abdulai, Accra; Stacey Allan, Los Angeles; Amber Berson, Montreal; and Melissa Tamani, Lima. Artist Addie Wagenknecht expanded the project’s European footprint, and Daniela Capistrano and Brittany Oliver are facilitating outreach to queer communities and communities of color nationally.

Art+Feminism edit-a-thons are planned for the month of March at hundreds of institutions internationally, including: National Library of Wales, Aberystwyth; Impact Hub Accra; Smith College, Amherst; University of Michigan, Ann Arbor; Aspen Art Museum, Aspen; Gus Fisher Gallery, The University of Auckland; University of Texas, Austin; Centre for Internet and Society, Bangalore; Kaskadenkondensator, Basel; Kickstarter, Brooklyn; Interference Archive, Brooklyn; Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge; School of the Art Institute of Chicago; MOCA Detroit; Quartier des Grottes, Geneva; ELEVATE Festival, Graz; Space Debris, Istanbul; Cornell University, Ithaca; Espacio Fundación Telefónica, Lima; ICA, London; Royal Academy of Arts, London; Los Angeles County Museum of Art; Museo Universitario Arte Contemporáneo, Mexico City; Grande Bibliothèque de Bibliothèque et Archives nationales du Québec, Montreal; Archives nationales, Paris; Philadelphia Museum of Art; Rhode Island School of Design, Providence; California College of the Arts, San Francisco; The Royal Armory, Stockholm; Art Gallery of Ontario, Toronto; Morris and Helen Belkin Art Gallery, Vancouver; National Museum of Women in the Arts, Washington, DC; Smithsonian American Art Museum, Washington, DC; and online in a month-long edit-a-thon led by Women in Red. An up-to-date list of venues can be found on the Art+Feminism’s website.

Art+Feminism is a DIY campaign to improve coverage on feminism and the arts on Wikipedia. Art+Feminism invites people of all gender identities and expressions to address the well-known gendered gaps on Wikipedia by holding communal updating of the encyclopedia’s entries. Founded in 2014 by Siân Evans, Jacqueline Mabey, Michael Mandiberg and Laurel Ptak, over 4,600 people at more than 280 events around the world have participated in Art+Feminism Edit-a-thons, resulting in the creation and improvement of more than 4,600 articles on Wikipedia.

The 2017 Art+Feminism Wikipedia Edit-a-thon is organized by Art+Feminism, led by Siân Evans/Art Libraries Society of North America’s Women and Art Special Interest Group, Jacqueline Mabey/failed projects, McKensie Mack and Michael Mandiberg, in collaboration with AfroCROWD, Women in Red, the Professional Organization for Women in the Arts (POWarts) and the Museum of Modern Art and with support from Wikimedia DC, and Wikimedia NYC. Major support for the event at The Museum of Modern Art is provided by The Modern Women’s Fund. Major support for Art+Feminism is provided by the Wikimedia Foundation.